The Week: News Highlights 22nd April ...

The Week: News Highlights 22nd April 2017

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Irish World Newspaper

Brides and grooms are continuing to marry at an older age according to the latest figures released by Ireland's Central Statistics Office. Last year's statistics show that the average age of a groom in an opposite-sex marriage is 35.7 years compared to 35.3 years in 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irish World Newspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Apr 15 Vaeriel Axel demo... 38
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Apr 7 Teana Trump 51
News Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis... Mar 31 Gods r Delusions ... 1
News Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co... Mar '17 Green pharts 1
News Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ... Mar '17 mean 3
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) Mar '17 Halton Dance Party 2
News The Best Cities for St. Patrick's Day Feb '17 John 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,595 • Total comments across all topics: 280,409,630

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC