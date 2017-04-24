The Gift director 'had to do something' about suicide

The director of new Irish film The Gift felt compelled to make the movie as his way of highlighting the frightening level of suicide cases that occur in Ireland. Damien O'Callaghan, a former Killarney jarvey and bouncer, who debuted with the short film Bouncers in 2013, wrote The Gift with Kildare screenwriter Paul Fitzsimons.

