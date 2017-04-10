TEN reasons Ed Sheeran is an honorary...

TEN reasons Ed Sheeran is an honorary Irishman

There's no denying that Ireland has taken Ed Sheeran to its heart, but it seems the love is mutual as proven with the inclusion of two very Irish influenced tracks on his new album, Galway Girl and Nancy Mulligan. To mark his two gigs in Dublin's 3Arena this Wednesday and Thursday, we reveal the top TEN reasons why the singer-songwriter is practically one of our own.

