Sydney Comedy Festival review: Gala i...

Sydney Comedy Festival review: Gala is a celebration of diversity...

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

It's the most reassuring of beginnings when the distinctive tones of razor-sharp redhead Rhys Nicholson sing out across the Opera House Concert Hall as he reveals himself as MC for the proceedings. In the pot-luck extravaganza that is the opening night gala with its mystery bill, it's good to know we're in safe hands with this particular ringmaster.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) 22 hr R12 Freon 40
News I came to learn that Islam is about love Sun True Christian wi... 3
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Apr 7 Teana Trump 51
News Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis... Mar 31 Gods r Delusions ... 1
News Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co... Mar '17 Green pharts 1
News Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ... Mar '17 mean 3
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) Mar '17 Halton Dance Party 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,568 • Total comments across all topics: 280,541,117

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC