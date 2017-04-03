Suspected Estonian gunman among three held in Dublin
The 58-year-old Estonian was one of three men detained after armed officers from the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau forcibly entered the house in Blakestown this afternoon. Garda are checking with Interpol and police in Eastern Europe but say the Estonian is known to police forces abroad.
