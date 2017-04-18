Soul Sisters Podcast: Dolores O'Riordan of The Cranberries on Being 'Three Times Better Than a Man'

The Cranberries are back! And Soul Sisters was graced with a very special guest to tell us all about it: Dolores O'Riordan, the singing prodigy of Limerick, Ireland, whose iconic voice and evocative songwriting led The Cranberries to international superstardom in the '90s with such hits as "Linger," "Zombie" and "Dreams." With the new Cranberries album Something Else due April 28 -- which combines new versions of old hits alongside totally new tracks and accompanied by the Irish Chamber Orchestra -- we asked O'Riordan to explain how she's managed to overcome the pitfalls of fame that struck at such a young age to mature into a formidable veteran artist who has finally found the time to properly grow up.

