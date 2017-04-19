Son of Irish Private killed by IRA unhappy Martin McGuinness called...

Son of Irish Private killed by IRA un...

David Kelly confronts Martin McGuinness in Athlone some years ago about the murder of his father Pte Patrick Kelly in 1983 Son of Irish Private killed by IRA angry Martin McGuinness called 'soldier of Ireland' on headstone: 'It's an insult to my father' THE son of a man murdered by the IRA is furious that Martin McGuinness has been referred to as a "soldier of Ireland" on his headstone. http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/news/son-of-irish-private-killed-by-ira-angry-martin-mcguinness-called-soldier-of-ireland-on-headstone-its-an-insult-to-my-father-35632728.html THE son of a man murdered by the IRA is furious that Martin McGuinness has been referred to as a "soldier of Ireland" on his headstone.

