Sean Turner To Return On April 22 In Solihull

Sean Turner To Return On April 22 In Solihull

13 hrs ago Read more: Boxing Scene

The Dublin heavyweight, who will take on Con Sheehan in a recently sanctioned showdown for the vacant Irish title later in the year, is set for a warm-up. Turner has been added to MTK Birmingham's April 22 card at the Tudor Grange Leisure Centre in Solihull.

