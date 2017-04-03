Royal Dutch Shell: The 7% Yield Won't...

Royal Dutch Shell: The 7% Yield Won't Be Available For Long

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Seeking Alpha

Shell has announced sale of assets worth almost $20 billion in 2017 as it closes in on the $30 billion divestiture target. The asset sales, coupled with improvement in oil prices and growing production, will help the company in significantly reducing its debt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Apr 7 Marriage Values 36
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Apr 7 Teana Trump 51
News Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis... Mar 31 Gods r Delusions ... 1
News Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co... Mar 14 Green pharts 1
News Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ... Mar 12 mean 3
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) Mar '17 Halton Dance Party 2
News The Best Cities for St. Patrick's Day Feb '17 John 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Final Four
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,013 • Total comments across all topics: 280,184,967

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC