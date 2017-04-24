Robinson optimistic about Ballina Pre...

Robinson optimistic about Ballina Presidential Library

Former president Mary Robinson says she's optimistic that plans for a Presidential Library in her hometown will be realised. Following controversy about the development last year, Mrs Robinson decided to gift her archive to NUI Galway.

