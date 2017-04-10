Rail disruption over Easter: here's the full schedule
The company said northside DART, Northern Commuter and Enterprise services to and from Connolly and Heuston services will be affected. From Friday 14 from 7pm to close of business Sunday 16 April, DART services will operate between Connolly and Greystones only.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BreakingNews.ie.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Apr 7
|Marriage Values
|36
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Apr 7
|Teana Trump
|51
|Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis...
|Mar 31
|Gods r Delusions ...
|1
|Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co...
|Mar '17
|Green pharts
|1
|Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ...
|Mar '17
|mean
|3
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|Mar '17
|Halton Dance Party
|2
|The Best Cities for St. Patrick's Day
|Feb '17
|John
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC