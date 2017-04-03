Portlaoise Postman's Herculean fundraising runs for suicide awareness

The father of a young Portlaoise man who lost his life through suicide just before Christmas is set to undertake two arduous physical challenges on the same day to raise funds for Pieta House. Richie Reid, well known in the county town as a local postmen, and his wife Julieka Cahill were devastated last December when their son, Denis "Dinny" Cahill tragically took his own life.

