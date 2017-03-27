PBP: Bus Eireann strike a 'miners' st...

PBP: Bus Eireann strike a 'miners' strike for Ireland' and Shane Ross has 'made a fool of himself'

The party is inviting striking bus workers to address its annual conference at Wynn's Hotel in Dublin this lunchtime, to make their case. Deputy Brid Smith says they can understand, and even applaud, the wildcat action that brought Dublin commuters to their knees on Friday, when the dispute spread without warning to Irish Rail and Dublin Bus services, disrupting tens of thousands of people.

