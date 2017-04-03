Passenger injured in car crash with L...

Passenger injured in car crash with Limousin heifer settles case

A man has settled his High Court action over injuries he suffered when he took a lift in what was described as a 'boy racer' car which crashed into a heifer on the road and has never been traced. A man has settled his High Court action over injuries he suffered when he took a lift in what was described as a 'boy racer' car which crashed into a heifer on the road and has never been traced.

Chicago, IL

