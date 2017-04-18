Over 180k homes left vacant in Ireland, as rent prices soar
More than 180,000 homes are currently vacant in Ireland according to new figures released by the Central Statistics Office today. More than 180,000 homes are currently vacant in Ireland according to new figures released by the Central Statistics Office today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Apr 15
|Vaeriel Axel demo...
|38
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Apr 7
|Teana Trump
|51
|Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis...
|Mar 31
|Gods r Delusions ...
|1
|Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co...
|Mar '17
|Green pharts
|1
|Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ...
|Mar '17
|mean
|3
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|Mar '17
|Halton Dance Party
|2
|The Best Cities for St. Patrick's Day
|Feb '17
|John
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC