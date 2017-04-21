Nova Scotia innovation put to work
Dal researchers Elizabeth Kerrigan, Lin Cheng and Anna Haverstock as they prepare a unique, mobile laboratory for its maiden voyage. Kerrigan and Cheng will both be part of the expedition itself, travelling from St. John's to Galway, Ireland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dalhousie News.
