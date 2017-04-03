Norwegian airline says 35,000 tickets...

Norwegian airline says 35,000 tickets sold ahead of US flights

With the US flights as good as up and running, NAI has agreed a deal that will see Ryanair feed passengers to its flights from September Norwegian Air International has sold 35,000 tickets so far for flights between Ireland and the US east coast that are due to begin on July 1. http://www.independent.ie/breaking-news/irish-news/article35605727.ece/1c74f/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews_P-bea5b07e-a602-4133-97b6-2ffcecf0416a_I1.jpg Norwegian Air International has sold 35,000 tickets so far for flights between Ireland and the US east coast that are due to begin on July 1. In February, after three years of delays, NAI was granted a licence by US authorities allowing it to launch the low cost, direct transatlantic routes between Ireland and American cities including Providence, near Boston, and New York.

