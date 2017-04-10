Still Waiting Ireland Health Campaign are holding nationwide vigils to highlight the ongoing crisis within our health service on April 14th @ 5pm Locations: Donegal, Sligo, Galway, Mayo, Roscommon, Kildare, Kilkenny, Kerry, Cork, Louth:, Waterford, Dublin, Wexford Still Waiting is a new Campaign to highlight all the people who are suffering in Ireland as a result of Cuts in Our health Service.

