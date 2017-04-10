Nationwide Vigils to highlight the Ongoing Crisis within our Health Service
Still Waiting Ireland Health Campaign are holding nationwide vigils to highlight the ongoing crisis within our health service on April 14th @ 5pm Locations: Donegal, Sligo, Galway, Mayo, Roscommon, Kildare, Kilkenny, Kerry, Cork, Louth:, Waterford, Dublin, Wexford Still Waiting is a new Campaign to highlight all the people who are suffering in Ireland as a result of Cuts in Our health Service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Indymedia.ie.
