Nationwide: From Ballina bees to Woof...

Nationwide: From Ballina bees to Woofle in Wicklow

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

Clockwise from above: Performers from Cloria Choir, Bardzo Ladnie Foundation, Elve Choir, Chinese Irish Academy of Dance with Minister for Arts, Heritage, Regional, Rural and Gaeltacht Affairs, Heather Humphreys T.D., and Miriam O'Callaghan, Joe Duffy, Blathnaid Ni Chofaigh, Blathnaid Treacy, Keith Walsh and Sean Rocks Dublin may be making the biggest noise this Monday with its Cruinniu na Casca extravaganza taking over the capital, but the sound of creativity is set to reverberate nationwide over the Easter weekend. Dublin may be making the biggest noise this Monday with its Cruinniu na Casca extravaganza taking over the capital, but the sound of creativity is set to reverberate nationwide over the Easter weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) 8 hr Vaeriel Axel demo... 38
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Apr 7 Teana Trump 51
News Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis... Mar 31 Gods r Delusions ... 1
News Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co... Mar '17 Green pharts 1
News Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ... Mar '17 mean 3
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) Mar '17 Halton Dance Party 2
News The Best Cities for St. Patrick's Day Feb '17 John 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,490 • Total comments across all topics: 280,317,223

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC