Maine poet wins international prize for poem about dementia

The Press Herald reports that Lee Sharkey was presented with the Ballymaloe International Poetry Prize for her poem, "Letter to Al", at an award ceremony in Dublin, Ireland Thursday. A magazine called The Moth sponsors the contest.

