Lucy Deegan from Luggacurren wins overall winner as Laois is well represented in national awards

Once again, students have shown what an artistic county Laois is by taking a number of top prizes in this year's 63rd Texaco Children's Art Competition including the overall award This year, four Laois students feature amongst the top winners. Lucy Deegan, age 17, from Luggacurren, won first prize in the 16-18 years age category and was chosen overall winner in the Competition.

