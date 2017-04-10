Lucy Deegan from Luggacurren wins ove...

Lucy Deegan from Luggacurren wins overall winner as Laois is well represented in national awards

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Leinster Express

Once again, students have shown what an artistic county Laois is by taking a number of top prizes in this year's 63rd Texaco Children's Art Competition including the overall award This year, four Laois students feature amongst the top winners. Lucy Deegan, age 17, from Luggacurren, won first prize in the 16-18 years age category and was chosen overall winner in the Competition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Leinster Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Apr 7 Marriage Values 36
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Apr 7 Teana Trump 51
News Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis... Mar 31 Gods r Delusions ... 1
News Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co... Mar 14 Green pharts 1
News Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ... Mar 12 mean 3
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) Mar '17 Halton Dance Party 2
News The Best Cities for St. Patrick's Day Feb '17 John 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,871 • Total comments across all topics: 280,229,759

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC