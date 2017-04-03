Lehigh Valley dancers prep for world competition in Dublin
Rehearsing in the Easton building where former world heavyweight champion Larry Holmes once trained, students of the O'Grady Quinlan Academy of Irish Dance are hoping for some world championship magic of their own. Twenty local Irish dancers are finishing their preparations this week before heading to Dublin, Ireland to take part in the 2017 World Irish Dancing Championships beginning Sunday and continuing through April 16. For five of the dancers, this is their first trip to the world competition.
