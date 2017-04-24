Laois Water dropped after billing sta...

Laois Water dropped after billing started reveal Central Statistics Office

10 hrs ago

Average water use in Laois fell by more than 10 per cent in the months after the State company began to bill households for water, according to figures from the Central Statistics Office. Irish Water began billing households in April 2015.

Chicago, IL

