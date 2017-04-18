Labour calls for health minister to publish NMH deal with Sisters of Charity

Health Minister Simon Harris has been urged to "publish all the deals and all the side deals" with a religious order involved in the mother and baby homes scandal over the building of the new national maternity hospital, writes political correspondent Fiachra A' Cionnaith. Labour TD and former tA naiste Joan Burton called for the immediate move as she lashed out at Mr Harris being "hapless, helpless and hopeless" over his response to what happened and for failing the women of Ireland.

