Labour calls for health minister to p...

Labour calls for health minister to publish NMH deal with Sisters of Charity

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: BreakingNews.ie

Health Minister Simon Harris has been urged to "publish all the deals and all the side deals" with a religious order involved in the mother and baby homes scandal over the building of the new national maternity hospital, writes political correspondent Fiachra A' Cionnaith. Labour TD and former tA naiste Joan Burton called for the immediate move as she lashed out at Mr Harris being "hapless, helpless and hopeless" over his response to what happened and for failing the women of Ireland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BreakingNews.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Apr 15 Vaeriel Axel demo... 38
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Apr 7 Teana Trump 51
News Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis... Mar 31 Gods r Delusions ... 1
News Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co... Mar '17 Green pharts 1
News Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ... Mar '17 mean 3
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) Mar '17 Halton Dance Party 2
News The Best Cities for St. Patrick's Day Feb '17 John 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,981 • Total comments across all topics: 280,481,151

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC