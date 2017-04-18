Labour calls for health minister to publish NMH deal with Sisters of Charity
Health Minister Simon Harris has been urged to "publish all the deals and all the side deals" with a religious order involved in the mother and baby homes scandal over the building of the new national maternity hospital, writes political correspondent Fiachra A' Cionnaith. Labour TD and former tA naiste Joan Burton called for the immediate move as she lashed out at Mr Harris being "hapless, helpless and hopeless" over his response to what happened and for failing the women of Ireland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BreakingNews.ie.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Apr 15
|Vaeriel Axel demo...
|38
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Apr 7
|Teana Trump
|51
|Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis...
|Mar 31
|Gods r Delusions ...
|1
|Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co...
|Mar '17
|Green pharts
|1
|Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ...
|Mar '17
|mean
|3
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|Mar '17
|Halton Dance Party
|2
|The Best Cities for St. Patrick's Day
|Feb '17
|John
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC