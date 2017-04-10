Know the neighborhood to make the mos...

Know the neighborhood to make the most of a London excursion

One of my favorite things about this, my favorite city, is the fact that it is composed of many diverse neighborhoods, each with its own character, contributing to the allure of the British capital. With all that London offers, it can be daunting for a visitor to choose an area for a base ... should it be the traditional, staid West End or the hip, edgy East End, the older, established North Bank of the Thames or the more recently developed South Bank? My latest trip found me staying in vastly different neighborhoods and selecting a hotel from the Dublin, Ireland-based Doyle Collection as my home away from home in each.

