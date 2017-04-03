Keeping the Faith: 64-year-old wins A...

Keeping the Faith: 64-year-old wins Aintree style award on 15th visit

Faith Amond, from County Carlow, Ireland, beat off thousands of stylish hopefuls to claim the Style Award, winning prizes including a A 35,000 Range Rover Evoque and A 1,000 of shopping vouchers. The mother-of-three wore a red and pink outfit with a striking red hat and accessorised with Chanel pearls and a red handbag and gloves.

