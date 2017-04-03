On April 1, 2017, the makers of Jameson Whiskey announced that while undergoing renovations to their Bow Street Facility in Dublin, Ireland they found a 230 year old barrel of Irish whiskey buried in the foundation of the building. The staff supposed that this was a very precious batch for it to have been hidden so well by the founder John Jameson , but upon pouring the contents, they discovered that angels had "taken more than their fair share" and left behind only a single glass of this precious whiskey.

