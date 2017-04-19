IT Governance director Steve Watkins ...

IT Governance director Steve Watkins to deliver Hive meeting at ISO27001 Ireland in Dublin

DUBLIN, IRELAND, UNITED KINGDOM, April 19, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- IT Governance, the leading provider of ISO 27001 consultancy services and information security solutions, is delighted to announce that its director, Steve Watkins, will deliver a Hive meeting at the ISO27001 Ireland event in Dublin. The subject of the Hive meeting is: EU GDPR - How your ISO 27001-aligned ISMS can help .

Chicago, IL

