Is one of Ireland's largest farms about to be sold?

Donegal Investments Group plc has confirmed it has received an offer for the Grianan Estate which is being guided at 17m. http://www.independent.ie/business/farming/agri-business/property/is-one-of-irelands-largest-farms-about-to-be-sold-35660486.html The Grianan Estate, one of Europe's largest organic farms, has been brought to the market today by international real estate advisors, Savills, with a guide price of 17m.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.