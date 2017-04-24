Is one of Ireland's largest farms about to be sold?
Donegal Investments Group plc has confirmed it has received an offer for the Grianan Estate which is being guided at 17m. http://www.independent.ie/business/farming/agri-business/property/is-one-of-irelands-largest-farms-about-to-be-sold-35660486.html The Grianan Estate, one of Europe's largest organic farms, has been brought to the market today by international real estate advisors, Savills, with a guide price of 17m.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Apr 24
|R12 Freon
|40
|I came to learn that Islam is about love
|Apr 23
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Apr 7
|Teana Trump
|51
|Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis...
|Mar 31
|Gods r Delusions ...
|1
|Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co...
|Mar '17
|Green pharts
|1
|Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ...
|Mar '17
|mean
|3
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|Mar '17
|Halton Dance Party
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC