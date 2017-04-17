Is a 60-minute Belfast-Dublin train j...

Is a 60-minute Belfast-Dublin train journey time realistic ?

Read more: Slugger O'Toole

In the Independent today , Foreign Affairs Minister Charlie Flanagan floats the idea of a 60-minute Belfast-Dublin railway journey as a possible outcome of a brexit deal. This is an interesting, and indeed exciting, idea but I wonder if the Minister is aware of the size and scale of the project he is proposing.

