Irishman fails to attend murder trial in Amsterdam
An Irishman charged together with two other men from Dublin with murdering, mutilating and dumping the body of a former friend failed to turn up to his trial with two others at Amsterdam Criminal Court yesterday. Philip County, 34, formerly of Portarlington and with an address in Lucan, Co Dublin, contacted the court through his lawyer claiming his family had received a bullet in the post as a warning and he would not be in court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RTE.ie.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Wed
|BlunderCONS
|50
|Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis...
|Mar 31
|Gods r Delusions ...
|1
|Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co...
|Mar 14
|Green pharts
|1
|Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ...
|Mar 12
|mean
|3
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|Mar '17
|Halton Dance Party
|2
|The Best Cities for St. Patrick's Day
|Feb '17
|John
|1
|Go Fest: Dublin Irish Festival (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|Chad
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC