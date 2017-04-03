Irishman fails to attend murder trial in Amsterdam

An Irishman charged together with two other men from Dublin with murdering, mutilating and dumping the body of a former friend failed to turn up to his trial with two others at Amsterdam Criminal Court yesterday. Philip County, 34, formerly of Portarlington and with an address in Lucan, Co Dublin, contacted the court through his lawyer claiming his family had received a bullet in the post as a warning and he would not be in court.

