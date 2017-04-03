Irish tech company announces 365 new jobs in Dublin

Irish company Version 1 is to create 365 IT services jobs over the next three years at its base in Dublin Irish company Version 1 is to create 365 IT services jobs over the next three years at its base in Dublin The company is also launching their 2018 Graduate Programme in May to hire 70 IT graduates, making it one of the largest IT graduate employers in Ireland. "The announcement today of 365 new jobs is as a result of our growth over the past five years and our confidence in our ambitious growth plans over the next three years," CEO of Version 1 Tom O'Connor said.

