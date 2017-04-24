Irish Stock Exchange announces 2017 IPOready programme

The Irish Stock Exchange has today announced details of the 2017 IPOready programme, aimed at the next wave of Irish companies that are on course for a stock market listing in the next 5 years. The 2017 IPOready programme will provide high-growth IPO candidate companies with a structured support programme and deliver skills to their executive teams in raising strategic finance, the IPO process, investor relations and scaling.

