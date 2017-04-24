Irish Stock Exchange announces 2017 IPOready programme
The Irish Stock Exchange has today announced details of the 2017 IPOready programme, aimed at the next wave of Irish companies that are on course for a stock market listing in the next 5 years. The 2017 IPOready programme will provide high-growth IPO candidate companies with a structured support programme and deliver skills to their executive teams in raising strategic finance, the IPO process, investor relations and scaling.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Mon
|R12 Freon
|40
|I came to learn that Islam is about love
|Sun
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Apr 7
|Teana Trump
|51
|Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis...
|Mar 31
|Gods r Delusions ...
|1
|Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co...
|Mar '17
|Green pharts
|1
|Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ...
|Mar '17
|mean
|3
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|Mar '17
|Halton Dance Party
|2
