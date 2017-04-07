Irish PM urges 'creative' solution to...

Irish PM urges 'creative' solution to post-Brexit UK border

But he stressed that "we must not get lost in the technical detail at this stage and lose sight of the principles objective of maintaining peace and stability" in Northern Ireland, which is part of the United Kingdom and borders Ireland. Merkel said the EU is now working on guidelines for the Brexit negotiations and the European Council will discuss this during its meeting on April 29. Ireland's economy has been the best-performing in the European Union since 2014, but the central bank has for the past year been nudging down its expectations for 2017, anticipating a blow from neighbouring Britain's vote to leave the EU.

