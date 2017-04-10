Irish farmer's accent is so strong ev...

Irish farmer's accent is so strong even Irish people can't understand him

15 hrs ago Read more: Mirror.co.uk

It was meant to be a local news story about a farmer appealing for information after his sheep were 'stolen' from a hillside in Ireland. But it's reached much further afield after viewers were totally confused about what on earth the man is saying.

