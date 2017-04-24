Irish Exporters Association announces new initiative for North-East

The Irish Exporters Association , in partnership with Ulster Bank, Iarnrd ireann Irish Rail, Rhenus Logistics and Fleet Transport, this morning held the first in a series of 4 large Supply Chain Seminars which will take place around the country as part of a new supply chain collaborative initiative, the IEA Supply Chain Series 2017. The event titled "What now for the border region? Securing the interests of Irish Exporters in the North East" took place at the Crowne Plaza Dundalk, Co Louth and attracted over 90 exporters and manufacturing companies from all over the region.

