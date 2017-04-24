Irish Exporters Association announces new initiative for North-East
The Irish Exporters Association , in partnership with Ulster Bank, Iarnrd ireann Irish Rail, Rhenus Logistics and Fleet Transport, this morning held the first in a series of 4 large Supply Chain Seminars which will take place around the country as part of a new supply chain collaborative initiative, the IEA Supply Chain Series 2017. The event titled "What now for the border region? Securing the interests of Irish Exporters in the North East" took place at the Crowne Plaza Dundalk, Co Louth and attracted over 90 exporters and manufacturing companies from all over the region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business World.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Apr 24
|R12 Freon
|40
|I came to learn that Islam is about love
|Apr 23
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Apr 7
|Teana Trump
|51
|Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis...
|Mar 31
|Gods r Delusions ...
|1
|Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co...
|Mar '17
|Green pharts
|1
|Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ...
|Mar '17
|mean
|3
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|Mar '17
|Halton Dance Party
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC