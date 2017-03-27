Irish company announces 40 engineering jobs
A specialist software integration firm has said it will create 40 highly-skilled jobs over the next 12-18 months. SL Controls said recruitment is already under way for engineering roles, including validation, control systems, quality, computer science, vision and field engineers.
