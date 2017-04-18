Irish citizens' assembly recommends change to abortion laws
Ireland's parliament is to consider changes to the country's restrictive abortion laws after a panel of citizens voted overwhelmingly on Saturday to recommend reform. FILE PHOTO: Demonstrators take part in a protest to urge the Irish Government to repeal the 8th amendment to the constitution, which enforces strict limitations to a woman's right to an abortion, in Dublin, Ireland September 24, 2016.
