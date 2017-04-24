Irish airport voted second most sceni...

Irish airport voted second most scenic landing on earth

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

A small turbo prop aircraft plane flies over Toronto as it comes in to land at Billy Bishop Airport. Photo: Deposit The Caribbean island of Saba topped the poll, conducted by private jet booking service PrivateFly, while Donegal placed second - ahead of several more famous approaches including Nice, London City, Queenstown and Gibraltar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Mon R12 Freon 40
News I came to learn that Islam is about love Apr 23 True Christian wi... 3
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Apr 7 Teana Trump 51
News Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis... Mar 31 Gods r Delusions ... 1
News Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co... Mar '17 Green pharts 1
News Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ... Mar '17 mean 3
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) Mar '17 Halton Dance Party 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,786 • Total comments across all topics: 280,576,787

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC