Irelanda s tribute to Choctaw Nation to be dedicated

Ireland's tribute to Choctaw Nation to be dedicated

Durant Daily Democrat

The Choctaw and Irish cultures will come together June 18 for a long-awaited dedication of the Kindred Spirits sculpture in Midleton, County Cork, Ireland. Cork-based artist Alex Pentek was commissioned to create a sculpture commemorating a donation by the Choctaw people to Ireland during the Great Famine.

