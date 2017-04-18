Ireland: Woman hurls 'racist' abuse at co-passengers, asks to 'go back to India'

Dublin [Ireland], Apr 20 : A woman on a train in Ireland as caught on camera hurling 'racist' abuse at fellow Asian train passengers - telling one of them to go back to India - in a row over a bag placed on a vacant seat. In a 16-minute long rant, the woman is seen shouting at the group, while using expletive-ridden language.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.