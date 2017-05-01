'Invest in flood defences or face a 3.2bn clean-up bill' - OPW
While some 430m has been allocated for flood defences between 2016 and 2021, almost the entire budget is taken up by the 14 biggest schemes. Photo: Kyran O'Brien Works to protect almost 26,000 properties in major towns and cities across almost all counties are required, with Shannon International Airport among the key pieces of infrastructure at risk of being swept away.
