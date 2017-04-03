IFTA winner Charlie Murphy says 'art ...

IFTA winner Charlie Murphy says 'art is born of angst'

Charlie Murphy, who won the Best Supporting Actress at this year's IFTAs for her role in UK drama Happy Valley , has said that people escape their daily frustrations in the worlds of film, theatre and TV. Speaking to RT Entertainment at Saturday night's IFTA Awards , the former Love/Hate star said, "I think out of angst flourishes art so I think there's lots of things to say and there is a lot of frustration in people's daily lives and where can you escape to? Only the world of film and theatre and television - and that's where the storytellers are flourishing right now."

Chicago, IL

