IFTA winner Charlie Murphy says 'art is born of angst'

Charlie Murphy, who won the Best Supporting Actress at this year's IFTAs for her role in UK drama Happy Valley , has said that people escape their daily frustrations in the worlds of film, theatre and TV. Speaking to RT Entertainment at Saturday night's IFTA Awards , the former Love/Hate star said, "I think out of angst flourishes art so I think there's lots of things to say and there is a lot of frustration in people's daily lives and where can you escape to? Only the world of film and theatre and television - and that's where the storytellers are flourishing right now."

Start the conversation, or Read more at RTE.ie.