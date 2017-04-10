Iceland announces 270 new jobs for Ir...

Iceland announces 270 new jobs for Ireland

Read more: Business World

It was announced today that food retailer, Iceland will invest 12 million in nine new stores in Ireland this year. It is estimated that 270 new jobs will be created across the country as part of the investment in the new stores, as the company continues to expand nationwide.

Chicago, IL

