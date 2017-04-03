Ibrahim Halawa examined by doctor aft...

Ibrahim Halawa examined by doctor after Irish request

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: BBC News

The Irish government arranged for a doctor to visit Ibrahim Halawa in jail in Egypt following concerns about the health of the 21-year-old Dubliner. Last month, his lawyer said he was so weak that jail staff used a wheelchair to take him to family visits .

Start the conversation, or Read more at BBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis... Mar 31 Gods r Delusions ... 1
News Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co... Mar 14 Green pharts 1
News Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ... Mar 12 mean 3
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) Mar '17 Halton Dance Party 2
News The Best Cities for St. Patrick's Day Feb '17 John 1
News Go Fest: Dublin Irish Festival (Jul '09) Feb '17 Chad 4
News From Tipp to Albania for Heart to Hand volunteers (Nov '14) Feb '17 Bledi 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,033 • Total comments across all topics: 280,039,678

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC