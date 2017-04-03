Ibrahim Halawa examined by doctor after Irish request
The Irish government arranged for a doctor to visit Ibrahim Halawa in jail in Egypt following concerns about the health of the 21-year-old Dubliner. Last month, his lawyer said he was so weak that jail staff used a wheelchair to take him to family visits .
Start the conversation, or Read more at BBC News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis...
|Mar 31
|Gods r Delusions ...
|1
|Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co...
|Mar 14
|Green pharts
|1
|Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ...
|Mar 12
|mean
|3
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|Mar '17
|Halton Dance Party
|2
|The Best Cities for St. Patrick's Day
|Feb '17
|John
|1
|Go Fest: Dublin Irish Festival (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|Chad
|4
|From Tipp to Albania for Heart to Hand volunteers (Nov '14)
|Feb '17
|Bledi
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC