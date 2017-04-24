'I never had a grand plan': Michael Healy Rae talks politics and farming
Representing the people of Kerry is a 24/7 job for Michael Healy-Rae as our reporter discovered when she tracked him down on his home patch In his national school days, the demise of a rural TD was music to the ears of nine-year-old, Michael Healy-Rae. http://www.independent.ie/business/farming/rural-life/i-never-had-a-grand-plan-michael-healy-rae-talks-politics-and-farming-35649470.html In his national school days, the demise of a rural TD was music to the ears of nine-year-old, Michael Healy-Rae.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Apr 24
|R12 Freon
|40
|I came to learn that Islam is about love
|Apr 23
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Apr 7
|Teana Trump
|51
|Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis...
|Mar 31
|Gods r Delusions ...
|1
|Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co...
|Mar '17
|Green pharts
|1
|Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ...
|Mar '17
|mean
|3
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|Mar '17
|Halton Dance Party
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC