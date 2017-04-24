I came to learn that Islam is about love

I came to learn that Islam is about love

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Independent.ie

Originally from the small village of Mullinavat, Co Kilkenny, Brigid Aylward converted to Islam 10 years ago during time spent working in Saudi Arabia. Originally from the small village of Mullinavat, Co Kilkenny, Brigid Aylward converted to Islam 10 years ago during time spent working in Saudi Arabia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) 15 hr R12 Freon 40
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Apr 7 Teana Trump 51
News Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis... Mar 31 Gods r Delusions ... 1
News Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co... Mar '17 Green pharts 1
News Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ... Mar '17 mean 3
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) Mar '17 Halton Dance Party 2
News The Best Cities for St. Patrick's Day Feb '17 John 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,452 • Total comments across all topics: 280,534,289

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC