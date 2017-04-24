Huge blaze has been raging for two da...

Huge blaze has been raging for two days as dozens of firefighters battle to bring it under control

The fire broke out in the Gougane Barra area of Cork in the Republic of Ireland and spans a massive 4km. Crews have been battling through the night to keep the inferno contained and so far a house, shed a large area of forest have been protected.

Chicago, IL

