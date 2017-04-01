How We Met: Why Dublina s sister city is not its namesake
After Dublin incorporated in 1982, city officials set out to secure a sister city. At first, the Dublin Chamber of Commerce set their sites on its namesake Dublin, Ireland, but Sister Cities International, the organization that creates sister city partnerships around the world, turned them down.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis...
|Fri
|Gods r Delusions ...
|1
|Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co...
|Mar 14
|Green pharts
|1
|Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ...
|Mar 12
|mean
|3
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|Mar 3
|Halton Dance Party
|2
|The Best Cities for St. Patrick's Day
|Feb '17
|John
|1
|Go Fest: Dublin Irish Festival (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|Chad
|4
|From Tipp to Albania for Heart to Hand volunteers (Nov '14)
|Feb '17
|Bledi
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC