How a Pub Owner Became One of the Wor...

How a Pub Owner Became One of the World's Best Photographers

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: National Geographic

The world knew Dennis Dinneen for his photographs, but in the small town of Cork, Ireland, most knew him as the local pub owner. Some photographers traverse the globe in search of inspiration, but for a bar owner in a small Irish town, his inspiration was right at home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Geographic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Sat Vaeriel Axel demo... 38
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Apr 7 Teana Trump 51
News Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis... Mar 31 Gods r Delusions ... 1
News Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co... Mar '17 Green pharts 1
News Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ... Mar '17 mean 3
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) Mar '17 Halton Dance Party 2
News The Best Cities for St. Patrick's Day Feb '17 John 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,738 • Total comments across all topics: 280,345,010

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC